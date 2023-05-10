Work begins on 18-month project to improve Dublin's Temple Bar square area

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has commenced work on a 18-month project to improve the Temple Bar square area.

The scheme covers approximately 2,400sq/m and encompasses Crown Alley, Temple Bar Square, Temple Bar Street and parts of Fownes Street Lower and Cope Street.

The total cost of the project is €5 million and the work is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Temple Bar Street, located between Fownes Street Lower, Temple Lane South and Crown Alley will be reconstructed with granite footpaths and the traditional Temple Bar cobbled carriageways.

Dublin City Council said that once completed, the project will result in a “greatly enhanced public realm and pedestrian friendly space, which will facilitate more public and cultural activities”.

The scheme is within the existing pedestrianised section of the greater Temple Bar area, with deliveries permitted only between the hours of 6am and 11am.

“The construction works will create a single surface finish between the buildings on each side of the Square, including removal of the steps on the central portion of the Square. The construction works will also include levelling the height differential between kerbs and carriageway,” Dermot Collins from Dublin City Council’s Roads Section said.

“The scheme design will incorporate tree planting, new bench seating and a new public lighting system.”

The Council said that for the majority of the work, existing delivery vehicle access routes will be maintained. However, as work progresses, some road closures and diversion routes will be required.

It said pedestrian access will be maintained to all premises affected by construction activity throughout the works.