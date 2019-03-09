Council to bring in private security to help keep the peace in Temple Bar on Paddy's Day

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has hired private security workers to assist with the policing plan for Temple Bar on St Patrick’s Day again this year.

Last year Temple Bar was on lock-down with manned barriers on all routes in and our of the area. Private security guards also helped gardaí to keep the peace.

The council has told TheJournal.ie that arrangements in place this year are similar to last year’s plan.

“The plan has worked well for the last few years and as such there will be no material changes to 2018 plan.”

In a public notice issued this week Dublin City Council and An Garda Síochána said a number of additional public safety measures for the Temple Bar area will be implemented on 17 March.

These measures are designed to prevent localised overcrowding and on street drinking which will enhance public safety and enjoyment of the day. There will be an increased garda and security presence in the area to manage the movement of pedestrians and to ensure the responsible enjoyment of alcohol.

“Drinking alcohol in public areas of the city is not permitted. Vehicular access will be restricted, with priority given to pedestrians. It is anticipated that the experience for visitors, residents and businesses alike will be improved as a result,” it stated.

Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintner’s Association (LVA), which represents publicans in Dublin, said there will be additional security in bars across the city centre too.

“For many a visit to a Dublin pub is an essential part of the St Patrick’s Day experience. Obviously that extra activity does mean there will be more people working in Dublin pubs across the weekend, there will be more staff and more security in place,” he said.

The Temple Bar Residents’ Association has said people living in the area have been happy with the plans the council put in place over the last couple of years.

Secretary of the association Declan O’Brien told TheJournal.ie: “Maybe four or five years ago it was horrific. It was an accident waiting to happen. It was actually so overcrowded people couldn’t get back to their apartments.”

He said the council had consulted with residents after this and tried to improve security and general safety in Temple Bar on the day.

“They’ve definitely made steps to improve it, so it will still be busy – especially because it’s falling on a weekend – but we’re not expecting it to be anything like is used to be.”