This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Council to bring in private security to help keep the peace in Temple Bar on Paddy's Day

There were similar arrangements in place last year which the council said worked well to prevent overcrowding and on street drinking.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 4:00 PM
5 minutes ago 340 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4531440
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has hired private security workers to assist with the policing plan for Temple Bar on St Patrick’s Day again this year.

Last year Temple Bar was on lock-down with manned barriers on all routes in and our of the area. Private security guards also helped gardaí to keep the peace.

The council has told TheJournal.ie that arrangements in place this year are similar to last year’s plan.

“The plan has worked well for the last few years and as such there will be no material changes to 2018 plan.”

In a public notice issued this week Dublin City Council and An Garda Síochána said a number of additional public safety measures for the Temple Bar area will be implemented on 17 March.

These measures are designed to prevent localised overcrowding and on street drinking which will enhance public safety and enjoyment of the day. There will be an increased garda and security presence in the area to manage the movement of pedestrians and to ensure the responsible enjoyment of alcohol.

“Drinking alcohol in public areas of the city is not permitted. Vehicular access will be restricted, with priority given to pedestrians. It is anticipated that the experience for visitors, residents and businesses alike will be improved as a result,” it stated.

Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintner’s Association (LVA), which represents publicans in Dublin, said there will be additional security in bars across the city centre too. 

“For many a visit to a Dublin pub is an essential part of the St Patrick’s Day experience. Obviously that extra activity does mean there will be more people working in Dublin pubs across the weekend, there will be more staff and more security in place,” he said.

The Temple Bar Residents’ Association has said people living in the area have been happy with the plans the council put in place over the last couple of years.

Secretary of the association Declan O’Brien told TheJournal.ie: “Maybe four or five years ago it was horrific. It was an accident waiting to happen. It was actually so overcrowded people couldn’t get back to their apartments.”

He said the council had consulted with residents after this and tried to improve security and general safety in Temple Bar on the day. 

“They’ve definitely made steps to improve it, so it will still be busy – especially because it’s falling on a weekend – but we’re not expecting it to be anything like is used to be.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Will you still listen to Michael Jackson's music following the allegations made against him?
    81,829  200
    2
    		Three takeaways and one café were ordered to shut last month after health inspections
    61,647  22
    3
    		Michel Barnier offers UK a new Brexit deal with just 21 days to go to the deadline
    57,395  106
    Fora
    1
    		Burger joint BuJo wants to topple a decade-old planning rule so it can keep selling food to-go
    334  0
    2
    		Enterprise Ireland wants to bring 'clarity' for startups navigating hundreds of State supports
    152  0
    3
    		How to avoid hefty payouts for misusing security cameras in the workplace
    42  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    47,931  106
    2
    		'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    38,401  12
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,454  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Beyond inspiring': Late Late viewers were united in their admiration of Lavinia Kerwick last night
    10,517  0
    2
    		Why Sharon Horgan's story of 'unrequited love' with a female friend strikes a chord
    5,083  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,768  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    GARDAí
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    COURT
    Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip
    Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    R Kelly taken into custody again for failing to pay child support

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie