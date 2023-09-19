Parents waiting for children's spinal surgeries 'shocked' at review into Temple Street complications

PARENTS WITH CHILDREN suffering from serious conditions and waiting for life-altering spinal surgeries have hit out at the HSE and Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) as operations have been postponed.

It comes as the HSE yesterday announced that it has commissioned an external review into elements of paediatric care CHI at Temple Street after one child died and others suffered serious post-surgery complications following spinal surgery there.

The review is focusing on the clinical care provided by an individual consultant at CHI. The consultant is no longer conducting surgeries and a referral has been made about them to the Irish Medical Council. A total of 19 children who underwent surgery are included.

Senior management became aware of issues late last year, and commissioned an internal and external review into the matter. According to news outlet The Ditch - which first reported on the matter – and the Irish Times, certain complicated spinal surgeries have been suspended while the review is ongoing.



This is affecting children who suffer from Spina Bifida, scoliosis and other serious conditions, many of whom have been waiting years for life-changing surgeries.

Speaking last night on RTÉ’s Upfront programme, Stephen Morrison spoke about the difficulties faced by his 7-year-old son Harvey, who suffers from Spina Bifida and scoliosis.

“I have to watch my son go through horrific pain every single day of his life. Every single day and we get nothing back from the HSE, nothing back from CHI, nothing back from Temple Street,” he said.

Harvey for years has been in and out of Temple Street with pain because his ribs are crushed and his lungs currently.

Morrison said the family were first told in January 2020 Harvey would be getting spinal surgery, but that it was pushed back as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In March of this year they were told he would be getting surgery in April, only for it to be abruptly cancelled.

Morrison said he and his partner were “absolutely shocked” by yesterday’s news.

The review

Late last year, senior management in CHI were made aware of patient safety concerns in relation to the treatment of a small number of patients with Spina Bifida who had spinal surgery at CHI at Temple Street.

The concerns related to poor clinical outcomes following complex spinal surgery, including a high number of post-surgery infections and complications. There were also two serious surgical incidents that happened in July and September of last year.

An internal and external review were commissioned and have taken place, which looked into the care provided by one consultant to 17 children who had complex spinal surgery in CHI at Temple Street.

Since then, one of these children has died, and a number of others have suffered significant post-operative complications. Including the number of patients affected by use of unauthorised implantable devices, the total number of affected patients is 19.

The results of the reviews have not been fully published, but instead a report synthesising the main findings of both reviews was published yesterday.

Another external review will now be carried out by a UK expert, Mr Selvadurai Nayagam, Consultant in Orthopaedics and Trauma, and Head of the Limb Reconstruction Unit at the Royal Liverpool University and Royal Liverpool Children’s Hospitals.

Speaking yesterday, Úna Keightley, co-lead of the Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Paediatric Advocacy Group, said there are numerous issues still to be dealt with that the report has not adequately addressed.

In particular, she said that a comprehensive list of the recommendations arising from the reviews that have taken place should have been made available (the report published today summarises the recommendations rather than printing them in full).

Additionally, parents of the children affected should have been engaged with during the course of the reviews to date, she said.

Speaking to reporters in New York yesterday after his address to the United Nations, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar labelled the incident as “very concerning, very worrying news”.

With reporting from Christina Finn