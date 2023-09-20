Stephen Donnelly faces calls to return from New York to manage Temple Street crisis

Opposition parties have called for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to return from New York to answer questions in the Dáil over the crisis in paediatric orthopaedic surgery at Temple Street Children’s hospital.

The Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit-Solidarity have called for the government to provide a clear answer today on when complex spinal surgeries, paused by CHI due to concerns, will recommence.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said: “I’m calling on the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to return from New York, and to come into the Dáil tomorrow and to make a full and comprehensive statement on this scandal and to take questions from members of the Dáil.”

“It’s our view that this is an appalling national scandal involving children who are probably the most vulnerable group of children in the country, children who are extremely medically challenged, many of whom have been utterly failed by the state,” Shortall said.

Donnelly travelled to New York yesterday for UN and World Health Organization meetings including on pandemic preparedness.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, said that the Minister for Health, the Taoiseach and the CHI group had serious questions to answer.

These included why a fresh review was announced by the HSE on Monday, following internal and external reviews by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

The HSE confirmed on Monday that very serious concerns had been identified in relation to the care of 19 children, one of whom, Dollceanna Carter from Co Meath, died in September 2022. Dollceanna’s parents have told RTÉ that they want answers about why she died following a series of operations.

Murphy said it seemed that the earlier reviews had failed to deal with one of the key issues in the controversy, namely the use of unlicensed implants in three children.

Murphy criticised a “really shameful failure yet again by the state of children with spina bifida, over 100 of whom are on the waiting list for operations for over a year”.

“Now families are discovering that operations were not carried out with appropriately licensed implants and children did not get the care that they deserved,” he said.

He called for reassurances to be given that the fresh review announced on Monday would include the expertise of a surgeon “capable of going through patient records and identifying if patients were treated appropriately”.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the independent review of paediatric orthopaedic surgery will examine resourcing of the service and the impact of delayed access to surgery.

The terms of reference for this review published by the HSE on Monday have been drafted to allow for the implementation of two action plans to address waiting times for scoliosis and spina bifida surgery to be examined by the review.

Patient advocates and a lawyer working with a number of families whose children suffered adverse outcomes called yesterday for the scope of the review to be extended to cover other branches of CHI, including Crumlin Children’s Hospital, and other elements of care for patients with spina bifida including the impact of long delays in treatment on surgical outcomes.

It is now understood that provisions in the terms of reference on “service capacity and access, including the delivery of the current agreed plans” will allow for these elements to be examined.

Although the HSE said on Monday that the “primary focus” of the review would be “the clinical care provided by an individual consultant based at CHI at Temple Street”, the review is expected to assess other CHI hospitals including Crumlin.

It remains unclear whether surgery at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh will also be examined.

The review was announced in response to poor clinical outcomes of some complex spinal surgery, including a high incidence of post-operative complications and infections, and two particularly serious surgical incidents, at Temple Street.

One child died and a further sixteen children suffered serious post-operative complications. They were all patients of the same consultant.

A separate review has been commissioned by CHI into the implantation of unauthorised metal devices in three children.

The HSE’s review will also assess the governance of the CHI paediatric orthopaedic surgery service. The terms of reference state that the review will “make any necessary recommendations in regard to improvement in governance including quality, safety, outcomes and performance metrics”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “We all know that this service remains far short of where we would all like it to be.”

“There has been a significant increase in activity, but waiting times remain too long and many parents continue to tell me that they do not feel that their children are truly at the centre of this service,” he said.

He said the “first priority” had to be ensuring patient safety concerns were comprehensively addressed, but he added tha tthe terms of reference “very deliberately allow for a wider look at governance and other operational matters across the CHI service”.

The minister said he planned to meet with Selvadurai Nayagam, who will lead the HSE review. Nayagam is a consultant in orthopaedics and trauma at the Royal Liverpool University and Royal Liverpool Children’s Hospitals.

He added Mr Nayagam would meet patients, families and advocates as part of his work.