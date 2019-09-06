Garda recruit resigns as alleged drink driving incident probed in Templemore

A MEMBER OF the Garda training college has resigned while an investigation is underway into an alleged drink-driving incident in Co Tipperary earlier this week.

His Garda colleagues are probing an incident in which a car crashed outside Templemore and the driver was suspected of having earlier socialised in a bar in the town.

Photographs of the badly-damaged car have been circulating on social media.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a road traffic incident in the area and that a trainee garda has also resigned from the force, although they did not link the two incidents.

A spokesman said: “Gardai in Tipperary are investigating a road traffic incident which occurred on 4 September, 2019. Today, Friday, 6 September, a trainee member of An Garda Síochána has resigned.”