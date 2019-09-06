This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda recruit resigns as alleged drink driving incident probed in Templemore

The alleged drink-drive incident happened on Wednesday evening this week.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Sep 2019, 4:48 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MEMBER OF the Garda training college has resigned while an investigation is underway into an alleged drink-driving incident in Co Tipperary earlier this week. 

His Garda colleagues are probing an incident in which a car crashed outside Templemore and the driver was suspected of having earlier socialised in a bar in the town. 

Photographs of the badly-damaged car have been circulating on social media. 

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a road traffic incident in the area and that a trainee garda has also resigned from the force, although they did not link the two incidents.

A spokesman said: “Gardai in Tipperary are investigating a road traffic incident which occurred on 4 September, 2019. Today, Friday, 6 September, a trainee member of An Garda Síochána has resigned.”

