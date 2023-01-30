Deadline for Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme being extended past tomorrow

CLAIMS BEING MADE under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) for the September 2022 period can be made by eligible businesses after tomorrow’s deadline, Revenue has confirmed.

Announced as part of Budget 2023, the grant scheme is designed to assist businesses with their energy costs during the winter months.

The scheme is open to businesses that have seen an increase in their average energy unit price of 50% or more from 2021.

Businesses who qualify will receive 40% of the increase in their gas and electricity bills. A monthly cap of €10,000 applies.

Under the scheme, claims are required to be made within four months of the end of the claim period.

Claims in relation to energy bills for September 2022, therefore, had been required to be submitted by tomorrow, 31 January.

However, Collector-General Joe Howley said that Revenue is experiencing increased activity on its TBESS claims portal.

“There is also a significant increase in the volume of phone calls we are receiving on our dedicated TBESS helpline, with the impending deadline being a particular focus of these calls,” Howley said.

“It is apparant that some businesses are finding it difficult, despite their best efforts, to meet the imminent deadline,” he said.

Howley confirmed that Revenue “is allowing businesses additional time to submit their claims”.

“Businesses who have registered for TBESS and who are eligible are encouraged to access the claims portal via the eRepayments system on Revenue’s Online Service (ROS) and make a claim at the earliest opportunity,” he said.

As of today, over 18,700 businesses have registered for the TBESS and over 11,200 claims have already been approved.

“These approved claims have a value of €22.7 million and €18.2 million has already been paid into business bank accounts,” Howley said.