Dublin: 22°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Temperatures to reach 27 degrees over the weekend, warm spell to continue next week

The warm spell is to last until at least Tuesday, according to Met Éireann.

By Niamh Quinlan Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,750 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5496265
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev

THE SUNNY WEATHER is only set to continue as temperatures increase over the weekend and into next week.

Met Éireann is expecting warm, dry and sunny weather during the days and warm, humid nights as well.

Temperatures will reach between 21 and 25 degrees today for most of the country, except for the west which will have top temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will start off with cloudy skies, however, this will burn off throughout the morning resulting in sunny spells with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. The southeast is set to get the best of this.

However, the clouds may stick around in other parts of the country, with Met Éireann forecasting some patches of drizzle and mist in the northwest and along southern coasts.

Top temperatures will rise to between 23 and 27 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Long spells of sunshine with light breezes can be expected during the day and clear, dry skies at night, although some patches of mist and fog will form.

Monday’s temperatures will stay high at 23 to 27 degrees, with light winds. 

Met Éireann says there is “some uncertainty in the forecast from Tuesday”, but it expects the majority of the country will see another day of top temperatures between 22 and 27 degrees, with warm, dry and sunny spells. However, northern areas can expect cloudier conditions with some light, patchy rain.

The high pressure that brings this warm weather is expected to stick around throughout next week, although there is a chance of some occasional showers, Met Éireann have said.

Niamh Quinlan
