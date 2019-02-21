This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
10 local authorities spent no money on Traveller accommodation last year

Of €12 million allocated to local authorities in 2018, only €6.2 million was drawn down.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,559 Views 17 Comments
Traveller. Traveller site at Balgaddy, Clondalkin, Co Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

TEN LOCAL AUTHORITIES in Ireland spent no money on traveller accommodation last year, newly released figures show. 

Meanwhile, 14 councils failed to draw down all of their allocated funding.

Local authorities in Carlow, Cavan, Cork County, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford and Galway City drew down €0 in funding from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government to provide accommodation, while 14 local authorities under-spent on accommodation last year. 

Figures released to Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD show that there was an overall 48% under-spend in traveller accommodation budget by local authorities in 2018.

Of €12 million allocated to local authorities to provide accommodation, only €6.2 million was drawn down in 2018. 

Ó Broin has described the figures as “extremely disappointing” and criticised the fact that some local authorities had spent no money on accommodation at all last year. 

Meanwhile, South Dublin, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, Kerry, Waterford and Tipperary all overspent on accommodation for the Travelling community. 

Of €12 million allocated by the Department in last year, local authorities were allocated between €2,922 – Longford – and €1,321,558 – Dublin City Council. 

In 2017, only €4.8 million out of a total allocation of €8.7m was drawn by local authorities in Ireland.

Ó Broin, who says the latest figures form part of a worrying trend, welcomed the establishment last year of a working group to review the Traveller Accommodation Programmes but questions why local authorities are under-spending. 

“Is the Minister engaging with the local authorities who are not spending anything on Traveller Accommodation?” Ó Broin has asked. “The Minister must outline what action he’s taking to ensure there is not a similar under-spend in 2019.”

The working group, headed by Professor Michelle Norris of UCD, is due to submit its review in the coming months. 

‘Delivery’

In June 2017, the Government’s report Review of Funding for Traveller-Specific Accommodation and the Implementation of Traveller Accommodation Programmes (2000-2016) confirmed consistent failings at local authority level in the delivery of accommodation. 

That report found that there was substantial under delivery, consistent underspending throughout the period (€55 million unspent) and it identified a lack of accountability and transparency, Jacinta Brack, Communications and Advocacy Coordinator of the Irish Traveller Movement, has said. 

It is indisputable that non-Travellers’ interests have dominated the decisions about whether new Traveller accommodation sites go ahead.

Some local representatives have also played a role by opposing plans and overriding their statutory functions without sanction or legal implication, Brack has said. 

“Very often, council plans for Traveller accommodation fail at the first hurdle – the public consultation process often stops them abruptly.”

“Temporary sites and overcrowded sites will continue to exist as long as locals and their representatives are allowed to block the development of adequate, safe accommodation for Travellers, whether that be in halting sites or group housing developments.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing has said that the purpose of the working group is to continually “review the effectiveness, implementation and operation of legislation and to put forward proposals that will improve delivery”.

The group is also tasked with reviewing the legislation around the provision of Traveller Accommodation in Ireland. 

“In carrying out their review [this group] will consult widely with all relevant stakeholders including local authority officials and members, Traveller representative groups and relevant Government Departments.”

