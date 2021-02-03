#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

Hundreds of tenants in rent arrears sent removal notices before Christmas despite Covid-19 eviction ban

An eviction ban for those in arrears has been in place across the country since late October,

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 12:05 AM
8 minutes ago 396 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5342381
Image: Shutterstock/LU YAO
Image: Shutterstock/LU YAO

HUNDREDS OF TENANTS across the country received warnings or eviction notices over rent arrears in the run-up to Christmas despite a nationwide eviction ban being in place.

Preliminary data from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) shows that 203 tenants in rent arrears sought help from the authority during November and December after being told by their landlord that their tenancy was to be ended.

New rental laws, the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Act 2020, designed to protect tenants financially impacted by the pandemic, commenced on 1 August last.

Under the laws, those who are affected financially as a result of Covid-19 are not allowed to have rent increases while the laws are in operation.

The laws followed protections given to renters at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in spring, including a ban on eviction notices and rent increases, which ended on 1 August.

However, a new eviction ban was implemented during the introduction of nationwide Level 5 restrictions in late October, and is currently in place until 12 April.

Those in arrears currently cannot be evicted unless the notice is due to one of four reasons, which include anti-social behaviour.

Figures provided to Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin and seen by TheJournal.ie show that between August and December last, 573 tenants sought the RTB’s protection after falling into rent arrears and receiving an eviction notice.

A further 1,719 tenants sought protection after falling into arrears and receiving a warning letter from their landlord, with 566 of these coming during November and December. 

Meanwhile, further data from the RTB shows that the board launched investigations into over 300 landlords for suspected breaches of rental laws in the past year-and-a-half.

The board was given powers to investigate and sanction landlords for ‘improper conduct’ under the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act from 1 July 2019.

Landlords found guilty of ‘improper conduct’ by the RTB can receive a written caution, along with a possible fine of up to €15,000 and a requirement to pay costs up to €15,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

According to the board, 90% of the investigations it commenced since July 2019 relate to suspected breaches of landlords’ legal requirements under Rent Pressure Zone laws.

The board can investigate when a landlord operating in an RPZ, which are currently in place in 16 different counties, increases rent by more than 4% over a 12-month period.

Landlords can also be investigated for falsely claiming an exemption from RPZ requirements, such as a ‘substantial change’ in the nature of accommodation (e.g. doing construction work) or claiming that no-one rented the dwelling two years beforehand. 

The next-highest number of investigations were carried out over suspected failures to register tenancies, followed by suspected failures by landlords to re-offer a tenant their accommodation after an attempted sale, renovation or moving a family member in.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie