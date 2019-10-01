Tender for Oughterard Direct Provision centre withdrawn

A TENDER FOR a Direct Provision centre at a former hotel in Oughterarrd, Co Galway has been withdrawn.

For weeks there has been speculation in the town that the former Connemara Gateway Hotel was to be repurposed to accommodate asylum seekers which led to protests by locals.

Large crowds took part in a march in the town on Saturday, as organisers claim the community was not consulted ”about the direct provision centre”.

The group says it welcomes refugees but is against the prospect of asylum centres.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM this morning, Sean Lyons, who represents the company responsible for the setting up of the proposed centre, says he came to the decision yesterday in the interest of the safety of all stakeholders.

“There won’t be any Direct Provision centre in the building,” Lyons said. “The present owner [of the hotel] and myself have decided to part company.”

“We will not be going ahead at all,” he said.

Lyons added that the past few weeks had been stressful for all involved.

Construction workers at the former hotel are currently removing their tools from the site.

Locals have consistently raised concerns that communities are not properly consulted by the Department ahead of contracts being signed with private business owners.

In recent month the Department has struggled to open new centres due to arson attacks at hotels in Moville, Co Donegal and Rooskey on the Roscommon-Leitrim border.

Since September 2018, international protection applicants have been placed in hotels and B&Bs due to this pressure on Ireland’s asylum system.

There are currently over 1,300 international protection applicants living in emergency accommodation with 30 hotels and B&Bs in 12 counties contracted by RIA to provide bed and board.