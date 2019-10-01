This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tender for Oughterard Direct Provision centre withdrawn

The plan to accommodate asylum seekers at the former hotel sparked protests in recent weeks.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 10:43 AM
56 minutes ago 5,175 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4831754
File Photo
Image: Google Maps
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Google Maps

A TENDER FOR a Direct Provision centre at a former hotel in Oughterarrd, Co Galway has been withdrawn. 

For weeks there has been speculation in the town that the former Connemara Gateway Hotel was to be repurposed to accommodate asylum seekers which led to protests by locals. 

Large crowds took part in a march in the town on Saturday, as organisers claim the community was not consulted ”about the direct provision centre”.

The group says it welcomes refugees but is against the prospect of asylum centres. 

Speaking to Galway Bay FM this morning, Sean Lyons, who represents the company responsible for the setting up of the proposed centre, says he came to the decision yesterday in the interest of the safety of all stakeholders.

“There won’t be any Direct Provision centre in the building,” Lyons said. “The present owner [of the hotel] and myself have decided to part company.”

“We will not be going ahead at all,” he said. 

Lyons added that the past few weeks had been stressful for all involved.

Construction workers at the former hotel are currently removing their tools from the site. 

Locals have consistently raised concerns that communities are not properly consulted by the Department ahead of contracts being signed with private business owners. 

In recent month the Department has struggled to open new centres due to arson attacks at hotels in Moville, Co Donegal and Rooskey on the Roscommon-Leitrim border.

Since September 2018, international protection applicants have been placed in hotels and B&Bs due to this pressure on Ireland’s asylum system. 

There are currently over 1,300 international protection applicants living in emergency accommodation with 30 hotels and B&Bs in 12 counties contracted by RIA to provide bed and board.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie