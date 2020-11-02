#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Former rugby coach pleads guilty to indecently assaulting 23 boys in 70s and 80s

McClean was due to stand trial today but instead entered pleas of guilty before the court.

By Sonya McClean Monday 2 Nov 2020, 12:44 PM
54 minutes ago 14,180 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252250
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips

A FORMER RUGBY coach and teacher at a Dublin school has admitted sexually abusing 23 males in the seventies and eighties.

John McClean (75), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 27 charges of indecently assaulting the males at Terenure College in Dublin on dates between 1973 and 1990.

The charges relate to three separate books of evidence. McClean was due to stand trial today but instead entered pleas of guilty before the court.

Judge Pauline Codd remanded McClean on continuing bail and set a sentence date of 9 March, 2021, when all evidence will be heard over a two day sentence hearing.

Paul Murray SC, prosecuting, said a number of the complainants were present in court to hear McClean enter the guilty pleas to the charges, while others watched the proceedings over a Zoom call.

Murray confirmed that some of the 23 complainants may wish to read out their victim impact statements during the hearing and told Judge Codd that those statements should be ready for the court before Christmas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sean Guerin SC, defending, asked for a later sentence date as he said he was due to start a lengthy trial in the new year which he does not anticipate will be completed until the first week of March.

A date for mention was also set for 18 January next to allow for any relevant documentation to be handed into court prior to the sentence hearing.

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie