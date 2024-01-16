Terms of reference for judge-led tribunal into military abuse to be approved by Cabinet

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN will bring the terms of reference to Cabinet today for a new judge-led tribunal of inquiry into how the Defence Forces handled workplace incidents relating to discrimination, bullying, harassment, sexual assault and rape.

Martin will also ask Cabinet to approve the nomination of a judge to be the chair of the tribunal.

The inquiry follows the report of the Independent Review Group last year which detailed a catalogue of abuse allegations.

At the time, the Tánaiste committed to setting up a statutory inquiry to investigate whether there have been systemic failures in the complaints system within the Defence Forces.

The Women of Honour, a group of former and serving members of the Irish Defence Forces who have highlighted allegations of abuse in the military, have previously criticised the Tánaiste and the terms of reference.

The group, along with other parties, were given the terms of reference in November, and stated that they were too narrow.

The Women of Honour said that they are unhappy that the investigation will examine the systemic failures but not individual complaints.

The IRG report made 13 significant recommendations and since publication a number of measures introduced include a new bill to give gardaí sole jurisdiction to investigate alleged sexual offences committed within Ireland by personnel subject to military law.

The Tánaiste will also bring forward legislation to establish an independent external complaints system.

An External Oversight Body has already been established to drive culture change, increase transparency and accountability within the Defence Forces.

Student accommodation

Separately, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will bring a new government policy on student accommodation to Cabinet today.

The policy commits investment in three key areas – the construction of on-campus housing for students, the repurposing of vacant and derelict properties into housing, and the continuation of support for homeowners renting a room to students.

The first phase has been to activate planning permissions already secured by third level universities, with the department stating that it is currently supporting the development of up to 1,000 student beds across DCU, Maynooth University, UL and UG with €61 million in funding approved by government.

The department will now engage with UCD, which has planning permission for 1,254 student beds, Trinity College Dublin, which has permission for 358 beds and the second phase of DCU, which has permission for 830 beds to progress each project.

In return for State investment, universities must offer a certain percentage of the accommodation beds to disadvantaged students at a below market rate.

For example, if the State funds 30% of the beds, those beds must be offered at a reduced rate to students whose household income is less than €100,000.

If the State funds 100% of the beds, all beds must be offered to students at a reduced rate.

The aim is that by rolling out student accommodation projects it will reduce the number of students competing with families for private rental accommodation.

An annual grant of between €20 and €40 million is also to be made available to help universities repurpose buildings which are unoccupied. The size of the grant is dependent on the successful conclusion of capital negotiations.

Roadmap for creative jobs

Arts Minister Catherine Martin, in association with Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, will seek also seek Cabinet approval today for a roadmap that seeks to support Ireland’s Digital Creative Industries from 2024 to 2026.

The sectors being targeted include industrial design, product design, visual, communications, user interface/user experience interaction design, service design and strategic design.

Content creation including advertising and branding, commercial social media content, multimedia content for mobile apps and content for emerging immersive technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) will also be centre to the proposed plan.

The roadmap seeks to address higher and further education training needs for the sectors and give access to enterprise supports especially for micro-enterprises and SMEs.

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton will also bring the legislative priority list to Cabinet for approval, which prioritizes 24 pieces of legislation, along with the drafting of 22 new laws.