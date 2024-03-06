British intelligence services have lowered the terrorist threat level for Northern Ireland

THE BRITISH INTERNAL intelligence service, MI5, has lowered its terrorism threat level for Northern Ireland from severe to substantial.

The organisation classified an attack as being “likely”, rather than the more severe “highly likely”.

In a statement MI5 said that the decision to change the threat level “is a systematic, comprehensive and rigorous process, based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of factors which drive the threat”.

“This positive step reflects the commitment of communities from across Northern Ireland to build a safer place to live and work.

“As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police. There remains a small group of people determined to destabilise the political settlement in Northern Ireland through acts of terrorism,” the statement said.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher of the PSNI welcomed the news.

“Over recent years we have successfully prevented attacks and investigated and pursued groups, such as the New IRA, who don’t care about placing our communities at significant risk through their reckless attempts to kill police officers.

“It is sad that there is still a small group of people within our society who are intent on causing harm and dragging Northern Ireland back to the past. No-one wants this and we will continue to pursue anyone involved and bring them before the courts in order to make our communities safer,” he said.

Boucher said that a year on since the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell the PSNI continues to pursue those responsible.

“Following the reduction in the threat level the public won’t see an immediate change in how we deliver policing and our priority will remain the same, to deliver a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe,” he added.