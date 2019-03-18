This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year

Varadkar says Ireland is as prepared as any other country for a terror attack.

By Christina Finn Monday 18 Mar 2019, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,348 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547215
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A NEW intelligence unit to assess threats to State will be set up by the end of the year, according to the Taoiseach, who said Ireland is “as prepared as any country can be” for a terror attack.

Setting up the new Strategic Threat Analysis Centre was one the proposals made by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland. 

Last year, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan moved to immediately establish threat assessment body. 

The new centre will co-ordinate security and intelligence at central government level.

In light of the increase of terror attacks internationally, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

“We have seen horrendous terrorist attacks occur across the water in Britain, France, America and now in New Zealand. You know, countries can only be so prepared for acts of appalling violence that are carried out by individuals or small groups.

“But among the things we are doing for example in light of the recommendations from the O’Toole Commission is putting together a strategic threat assessment centre, essentially a coordinating body which will be under the aegis of my department and that will coordinate the work of the gardai intelligence, of defence intelligence and also the cyber security unit,” he said.

Varadkar said the government is doing a few things to bring together and coordinate intelligence and national security.

He said the new centre should be set up this year.

“We should have the national security coordinator appointed and the office set up I say… certainly this year.”

Christina Finn
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

