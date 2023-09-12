Six people charged with multiple offences related to financing terrorism and money laundering

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED six people with over 200 finances related to terrorist financing and money laundering, following a major investigation into terrorism financing that INTERPOL and Europol have assisted in.

The three men (37, 25, 22 years old) and two women arrested (68, 42) who Gardaí have arrested today are now due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

A sixth person, a man aged 45, will also appear in the same court, in connection with the same investigation.

All six people are charged with alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Terrorism Offences and Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing acts.

A garda spokesperson said that these arrests have been made as a result of the efforts of the Terrorist Financing Investigation Office at the Special Detective Unit.

They added that this outcome is the result of a five year investigation that has involved “joint agency cooperation” with police forces from other jurisdictions, along with “invaluable assistance provided by both INTERPOL and Europol’s European Counter Terrorism Center”.