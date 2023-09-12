Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 12 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# International Crackdown
Six people charged with multiple offences related to financing terrorism and money laundering
Four men and two women are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.
6.0k
18
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED six people with over 200 finances related to terrorist financing and money laundering, following a major investigation into terrorism financing that INTERPOL and Europol have assisted in. 

The three men (37, 25, 22 years old) and two women arrested (68, 42) who Gardaí have arrested today are now due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today. 

A sixth person, a man aged 45, will also appear in the same court, in connection with the same investigation. 

All six people are charged with alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Terrorism Offences and Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing acts. 

A garda spokesperson said that these arrests have been made as a result of the efforts of the Terrorist Financing Investigation Office at the Special Detective Unit. 

They added that this outcome is the result of a five year investigation that has involved “joint agency cooperation” with police forces from other jurisdictions, along with “invaluable assistance provided by both INTERPOL and Europol’s European Counter Terrorism Center”. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
18
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     