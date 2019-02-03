This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tesco drew down €3m from government fund to 'go green' with its lighting systems

The fund, which is used to help reduce emissions, has been repaid in total by Tesco Ireland.

By Christina Finn Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
15 minutes ago 425 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4471549
Image: Shutterstock/TY Lim
Image: Shutterstock/TY Lim

TESCO IRELAND DREW down nearly €3 million from the government’s energy fund to upgrade its heating and lighting systems. 

The supermarket chain had a multi-store LED lighting upgrade across seven Tesco stores nationwide, which was funded by the Ireland Energy Efficiency National Fund (IEENF). 

IEENF was established to provide loan financing to both private and public organisations in order to support the delivery of energy-efficiency improvement programmes.

A document seen by TheJournal.ie states that the lighting upgrade to the Tesco stores unlocked 60% energy savings. 

It adds that the “fully funded services contract” resulted in “immediate operational savings and equipment upgrade for Tesco”.

‘Low carbon retailer’

When asked why is the supermarket chain drew down the government funds, Tesco told TheJournal.ie that it wanted to become a low carbon retailer. 

“Tesco Ireland has been working in partnership with SEAI for over 10 years to reduce its energy consumption and the carbon emissions from our stores,” said a statement from the supermarket chain. 

The retailer added that it in 2014, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) asked Tesco Ireland to work with the then newly established government’s energy efficiency fund “to help kick start the programme”.

Tesco accelerated its roadmap to become a low carbon retailer and worked with the SEAI to access the fund.  This joint government-private fund allows energy projects to proceed, with the savings generated used to repay the Fund, which generates a margin.
The fund has been repaid in total by Tesco Ireland.  

Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment said in a statement that energy efficiency “is critical to reducing Ireland’s emissions, which is crucial if Ireland is to become a leader in climate change”.

Energy efficiency 

It said the IEEF was set up to provide specialist financial expertise and loan finance to promote investment in large scale energy efficiency projects in the private and public sectors.

The statement said loans to public sector bodies and private sector companies are given “to fund energy efficiency projects which would in most cases not otherwise happen”.

The department said the emissions reductions benefit the climate and environment, while helping businesses reduce their costs and improve their resilience and competitiveness. 

The fund expects to make a 8% return on investment based on the interest charges on the borrowing, said the department.

The IEEF is a commercial company, regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. It is mostly funded by private investors but the government is a minority shareholder.

The Controller and Auditor General has previously noted potential risks with the department adding that there are concerns the department does not have control over the investment decisions and that fund may incur significant professional services costs.

Total investment in the IEEF amounted to €13.7 million comprising of the €2.9 million drawn down between May 2014 and October 2015 from Tesco and €10.8 million in May 2018 for the Mater Hospital.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big freeze: Weather warning in place for weekend as Met Éireann warns of severe frost
    113,405  35
    2
    		Nurses announce 2 further strike dates in addition to 5 already planned
    43,580  145
    3
    		By all means stand with the nurses when they strike, but don't stand by when others do the same
    42,882  121
    Fora
    1
    		Why Dublin's MetroLink is too important to succumb to the whingers and naysayers
    670  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    98,086  134
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    63,540  251
    3
    		As it happened: Dublin v Galway, Limerick v Tipperary - Saturday GAA match tracker
    56,902  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris O'Dowd, Justin Bieber, and Emily Blunt... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    7,387  1
    2
    		7 books to make your February commute a bit more enjoyable
    3,601  1
    3
    		Poll: Do you boycott 'cancelled' artists?
    3,473  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    GARDAí
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    IRELAND
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    ENGLAND
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    Schmidt laments a lack of 'simmering physical intensity' in four-try loss to England
    Henshaw endures tough evening after Schmidt opts for fullback switch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie