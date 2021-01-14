Tesco recalls some its Finest range cheese due to listeria fears

TESCO IRELAND HAS recalled a batch of its Finest range cheese due to the detection of listeria.

Tesco Finest Taleggio PDO Italian Cheese with the use-by date of 25 January 2021 was recalled due “to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes”, according to a notice by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in all Tesco stores.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

In rare cases, the FSAI said the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.