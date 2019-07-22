FSAI recalls four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse due to fermentation

Source: FSAI

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled batches of a Tesco own-brand soft drink due to fermentation.

Tesco initiated the recall of four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse as a “precautionary measure”.

The four flavours being recalled include:

Valencia orange and passion fruit

Sicilian lemon and mint

raspberry and pomegranate

apple and elderflower

All of the affected 750ml bottles are dated best before March 2020.

Tesco is advising its customers not to consume the affected products and to return them to their nearest store for a full refund.