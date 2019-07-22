This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FSAI recalls four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse due to fermentation

By Adam Daly Monday 22 Jul 2019, 1:52 PM
Tesco recall Tesco Finest Fruit Presse Source: FSAI

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled batches of a Tesco own-brand soft drink due to fermentation. 

Tesco initiated the recall of four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse as a “precautionary measure”. 

The four flavours being recalled include: 

  • Valencia orange and passion fruit
  • Sicilian lemon and mint
  • raspberry and pomegranate 
  • apple and elderflower

All of the affected 750ml bottles are dated best before March 2020.

Tesco is advising its customers not to consume the affected products and to return them to their nearest store for a full refund. 

