Tesco said it is now prioritising the elderly and those most in need for online shopping

TESCO IRELAND TODAY confirmed changes to its home delivery services which will help the company to provide more delivery slots to over 65s and customers most in need during Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm said that the changes have already resulted in over 2,000 more deliveries for over 65 customers becoming available in the coming weeks.

From Monday, changes to the service will result in:

Early access to future slots for customers over 65 years of age

Introducing a maximum 80 items per order

More customer care agents to assist new customers over 65 years of age to sign up

Temporary suspension of delivery saver slots to make more room for over 65s and most in need

The grocery chain said it had hired a significant number of people since the outbreak of the disease. It said that an additional 2,000 customer orders are delivered by 500 drivers using 120 vans.

Geoff Byrne, Tesco’s Chief Operating Officers, said: “We’ve seen unprecedented levels of demand for grocery shopping services. We’re doing everything we can to increase the number of delivery slots available to customers who are over 65 and those who need the service most.

“These new measures and those instigated to date including our ‘think before you click’ campaign are working. We’d like to thank our regular home shopping customers for their patience as we do all we can to make this service available to as many people who need it as possible.”

The average household spent an additional €122 on groceries during the four weeks to 22 March, largely driven by shoppers making bigger trips.

It is estimated that 27% of Irish households made a shopping trip containing €120 or more worth of groceries – compared to 15% of household last year.

According to grocery analysts Kantar, sales of hand soap rose by 300% and household cleaners were up by 170% in the four weeks to 22 March. Facial tissues and toilet paper were also in demand, with sales up by 140% and 86% respectively.

Dunnes Stores retained its position as Ireland’s most popular supermarket but Lidl was the fastest-growing of all big retailers during the 12 weeks.

Dunnes, SuperValu and Tesco each saw sales increase by just over 10%. All three grocers hold almost equal market share, Dunnes’ takes the largest portion at 22.3%, with SuperValu and Tesco following closely at 21.3%.

Lidl’s sales went up by 14.7% and its market share increased to 12.3%. Aldi matched Lidl’s market share and grew sales by 11.9%.