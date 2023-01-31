Tesco says its Ireland stores are unaffected by UK overhaul of 2,100 jobs

TESCO HAS SAID there will be no impact to its Irish stores despite an overhaul affecting 2,100 of its staff in the UK.

It announced that it will extend changes to store management roles, shut remaining counters and hot delis and shut a number of in-store pharmacies as part of the shake-up.

This will see it reducing the number of lead and team managers in large shops as part of the changes to its management structure, which will impact around 1,750 workers.

But a spokesperson for its Irish office told The Journal that the changes will not extend beyond the UK.

“There’s no impact to Irish stores, (the) announcement relates to the UK market only,” the office said.

The grocer said the move will also introduce around 1,800 new shift leader roles in stores, leading operational duties on the shop floor.

It also confirmed it will close its remaining counters and hot delis at stores from February 26, having previously removed counters from the majority of shops.

“We have seen a significant decrease in demand for our counters over the last few years, and our customers no longer say they are a significant reason for them to come in store and shop with us,” Tesco said.

“These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can,” chief executive of UK and Republic of Ireland stores Jason Tarry said.

“Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”

It added that all affected workers will be offered alternative roles. It did not say how many staff work on counters and delis.

The retailer also revealed 350 workers will be impacted by a series of localised changes, such as the closure of eight pharmacies and reduced hours at some in-store post offices at its UK stores.