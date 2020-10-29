#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tesco to create 450 full-time jobs across the country

The supermarket chain said it is also to create 700 temporary positions for the Christmas period and is already recruiting for these roles.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 7:16 AM
TESCO IRELAND HAS announced it is to create 450 full-time jobs across the country – including 120 in Cork. 

The supermarket chain said it is also to create 700 temporary positions for the Christmas period and is already recruiting for these roles. 

Announcing the new jobs, Tesco Ireland CEO Kari Daniels said: “Since the start of this pandemic, our colleagues have risen to the challenge to continue to serve our customers and communities. 

“We are pleased to be able to add these roles at this challenging time.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to retail staff who he described as “vital” over recent months.

Martin said: “I would like to thank Tesco staff and all other retail workers who have kept our shops open during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“They are playing a vital role in ensuring people have access to essential supplies in a safe environment,” he said. 

“These additional jobs will further improve the shopping experience for customers as well as providing an employment boost in Cork and right across the country.” 

Tesco, which has been operating in Ireland since 1997, now has 151 stores across Ireland. The company employs over 13,000 people here.

