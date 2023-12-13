Tesla to recall over two million vehicles in US due to risk linked to autopilot software

ELECTRIC CAR MAKER Tesla has initiated a recall of over two million vehicles in the United States due to a risk linked to its autopilot software, the US traffic safety regulator has said.

“Tesla has now filed a safety recall with the agency related to its Autopilot software system,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, adding that “affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy”.

The recall covers 2.03 million Tesla vehicles, across all models.

In a statement sent to AFP, the regulator said that Tesla’s autopilot system “can provide inadequate driver engagement and usage controls that can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system”.

Advertisement

If autopilot is used incorrectly or if the driver fails to recognise that the function is activated, the risk of an accident could be higher, NHTSA said.

Vehicles will receive an over-the-air update. The update will include additional alerts to encourage drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

US-based Tesla has been hit with several lawsuits stemming from car accidents, and its driver-assistance technology has provoked regulatory probes.

In 2021, NHTSA opened an investigation into 11 incidents involving stationary emergency vehicles and Tesla vehicles using the assisted driving feature.

© AFP 2023

