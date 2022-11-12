Quiz: How well do you know the lyrics of Bob Dylan?

MUSIC LEGEND BOB Dylan returned to Ireland last week for his 17th appearance here.

The Nobel-laureate from Minnesota even gave a shoutout to Shane McGowan during his show on Monday because “Fairytale of New York is always playing in my house at Christmas time.”

Advertisement

With nearly 40 albums under his belt spanning a six decade career, it would be impossible to know every song.

But try your hand, because tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the lyrics of Bob Dylan?

What was the name of Dylan's first single, which he claims to have written in a taxi on the way to the recording studio? Taxi Man Blues Twist and Shout

Mixed Up Confusion Road to Zion Complete the title of this song from Blood on the Tracks, 'Tangled up in ....'? Blue Agony

Webs Nashville Who is the song Murder Most Foul written about? Martin Luther King Jr John Lennon

John F Kennedy US Generals during the Vietnam War Which of these songs was NOT written by Bob Dylan? Wagonwheel All Along the Watchtower

Knocking on Heaven's Door House of the Rising Sun Complete the lyric from 'Maggie's Farm' : 'Well, she talks to all the servants about man and God and law...'? She eats her steak raw Tried to run but didn't get far

She'll gift you a broken jaw And everybody says, shes the brains behind pa What song contains the lyrics 'How many roads must a man walk down before you call him a man?' Blowin' in the Wind Times They are A-Changing

Murder Most Foul Positively 4th Street Who is the character of Mr Jones often interpreted to be in the1965 song 'Ballad of a Thin Man?' Dylan himself A journalist

John F Kennedy A boxer What line comes next in Mr Tambourine Man: 'Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky, With one hand waving free....'? You're no good for me Silhouetted by the sea

Summer of '63 I'm branded on my feet Fill in the blank from I Contain Multitudes: 'Got a tell-tale heart, like -------, Got skeletons in the walls of people you know' Mr Jones Mr Poe

Bro Rob Lowe In Subterranean Homesick Blues, where do you end up after '20 years of schooling'? The Day Shift The Night Shift

Six Feet Under 30 years behind Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You must contain multitudes or something Share your result: Share You scored out of ! It's Alright Ma Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You clearly didn't think twice about your answer But It's Alright Share your result: Share