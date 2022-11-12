Quiz: How well do you know the lyrics of Bob Dylan?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MUSIC LEGEND BOB Dylan returned to Ireland last week for his 17th appearance here.
The Nobel-laureate from Minnesota even gave a shoutout to Shane McGowan during his show on Monday because “Fairytale of New York is always playing in my house at Christmas time.”
With nearly 40 albums under his belt spanning a six decade career, it would be impossible to know every song.
But try your hand, because tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the lyrics of Bob Dylan?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)