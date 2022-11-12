Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Saturday 12 November 2022
Quiz: How well do you know the lyrics of Bob Dylan?

Bob Dylan completed his 17th appearance in Ireland on Monday night

41 minutes ago 3,570 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stefano Chiacchiarini '74

MUSIC LEGEND BOB Dylan returned to Ireland last week for his 17th appearance here.

The Nobel-laureate from Minnesota even gave a shoutout to Shane McGowan during his show on Monday because “Fairytale of New York is always playing in my house at Christmas time.”

With nearly 40 albums under his belt spanning a six decade career, it would be impossible to know every song.

But try your hand, because tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the lyrics of Bob Dylan?

What was the name of Dylan's first single, which he claims to have written in a taxi on the way to the recording studio?
Taxi Man Blues
Twist and Shout

Mixed Up Confusion
Road to Zion
Complete the title of this song from Blood on the Tracks, 'Tangled up in ....'?
Blue
Agony

Webs
Nashville
Who is the song Murder Most Foul written about?
Martin Luther King Jr
John Lennon

John F Kennedy
US Generals during the Vietnam War
Which of these songs was NOT written by Bob Dylan?
Wagonwheel
All Along the Watchtower

Knocking on Heaven's Door
House of the Rising Sun
Complete the lyric from 'Maggie's Farm' : 'Well, she talks to all the servants about man and God and law...'?
She eats her steak raw
Tried to run but didn't get far

She'll gift you a broken jaw
And everybody says, shes the brains behind pa
What song contains the lyrics 'How many roads must a man walk down before you call him a man?'
Blowin' in the Wind
Times They are A-Changing

Murder Most Foul
Positively 4th Street
Who is the character of Mr Jones often interpreted to be in the1965 song 'Ballad of a Thin Man?'
Dylan himself
A journalist

John F Kennedy
A boxer
What line comes next in Mr Tambourine Man: 'Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky, With one hand waving free....'?
You're no good for me
Silhouetted by the sea

Summer of '63
I'm branded on my feet
Fill in the blank from I Contain Multitudes: 'Got a tell-tale heart, like -------, Got skeletons in the walls of people you know'
Mr Jones
Mr Poe

Bro
Rob Lowe
In Subterranean Homesick Blues, where do you end up after '20 years of schooling'?
The Day Shift
The Night Shift

Six Feet Under
30 years behind
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You must contain multitudes or something
Share your result:
You scored out of !
It's Alright Ma
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You clearly didn't think twice about your answer
But It's Alright
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

