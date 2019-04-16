This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In Pictures: Winning entries of Ireland's most talented young artists in this year's Texaco art competition

There were 126 winners over seven categories.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 6:08 PM
Winning entry from Naoise Hennessy
Winning entry from Naoise Hennessy
Winning entry from Naoise Hennessy

A PORTRAIT OF an elderly lady produced using watercolour pencils has landed a 16-year-old Wexford student the top prize at this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition. 

More than 2,500 young students from across the country entered the annual competition this year, with just 126 of those taking a prize from across one of seven categories. 

Taking the title for the overall winner of the 65th competition is 16-year-old Naoise Hennessy – a well-known student in her hometown of Craanford near Gorey, in Co Wexford as an all-Ireland medal winner and forward on the county’s under-16 camogie team. 

Her piece, entitled Lifeline, has been described as a “fine and detailed execution of what was an extremely challenging subject,” by judge Gary Granville, Professor Emeritus at the National College of Art and Design. 

The piece is “a truly lifelike and painstakingly executed work worthy of a place in any public gallery,” he said. 

Along with a prize of €1,500, Naoise will also fly to Tokyo in August where she will be a guest at the 20th International High School Arts festival. 

Her mum Marie said she was “overjoyed” with the prize and described her as a girl “who loves art in all its forms”. 

The Winners in each category are:

16 – 18 years

Lauren Dolphin (18), a pupil at Saint Raphael’s college in Loughrea, Co Galway, won second prize in this category for her self-portrait.

lauren texaco Lauren Dolphin's self-portrait

14-15 years 

First prize in this category went to Waterford student Nadia Stefaniak (15), a pupil at Abbey Community College, for her work Colour Blast.

Nadia Texaco Nadia Stefaniak's Colour Blast

12-13 years

The overall winner in this category was Lea Maloney (13), a pupil at St Joseph of Cluny in Killiney, Co Dublin, for her work entitled My Ouma. 

Lea texaco Lea's My Ouma

9-11 years

Ten-year-old Amihan Navarro, a pupil at Guardian Angels’ national school in Blackrock, Co Dublin won top prize for a work entitled Little Me. 

Amihan N Texaco

7-8 years

Alfie Whyte (8), a pupil at Cloughoge primary school in Newry, Co Down won for his work entitled My Brother Charlie.

Alfie Whyte texaco Alfie Whyte's My Brother Charlie

6 years and under

First prize from entries in the youngest age group went to 6-year-old Laurie Hehir, from Ennis Art School in Co Clare, for her piece entitled Cow in Blue.

laurie Texaco Laurie Hehir's Cow in Blue

And finally… 

In a category for entries from young artists with special needs, the first prize was won by 13-year-old James Moonan, a pupil at The Arthouse in Drogheda, Co Louth, for his work entitled Old Friends. 

james texaco James Moonan's Old Friends

