This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (37) who was convicted of two murders executed in Texas jail

In his last words, Mark Soliz apologised “for the grief and the pain that I caused”.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 7:14 AM
14 minutes ago 1,026 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4804292
Soliz was executed via lethal injection.
Image: Texas DCJ/AP/PA Images
Soliz was executed via lethal injection.
Soliz was executed via lethal injection.
Image: Texas DCJ/AP/PA Images

THE US STATE of Texas executed an inmate yesterday evening, nine years after he took part in a week-long crime spree that included two murders.

Mark Soliz, 37, was pronounced dead at 6.32 pm, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.

In his last words, Soliz apologised “for the grief and the pain that I caused,” the statement said.

In June 2010, Soliz, who had already been convicted of theft several times, stole several weapons during a robbery with an accomplice named Jose Ramos.

The following week, the two men robbed several people, wounded a man and killed the driver of a delivery truck in a parking lot. That same day, the crime spree ended when they broke into the home of a 61-year-old woman and murdered her.

At his 2012 trial, Soliz’s lawyers pointed to his difficult childhood, marked by alcohol and violence, and his impaired mental state due to foetal alcohol syndrome.

Nevertheless, it took less than an hour for the jury to sentence him to death.

Soliz’s supporters had appealed his case on the same grounds up to the US Supreme Court, with no success.

Soliz’s accomplice Ramos, who pleaded guilty, is serving a sentence of life imprisonment.

Soliz was the 15th death row inmate executed in the United States this year, and the sixth in Texas.

© AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie