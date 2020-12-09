#Open journalism No news is bad news

Another metal monolith has appeared... this time in Texas

A group of people loaded the monolith into a vehicle before driving off.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 1:51 PM
15 minutes ago 2,970 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5293703

A MYSTERIOUS METAL monolith has appeared in Texas, after similar objects were found in the United States, Romania and Britain in the last month. 

The pillar was spotted in the city’s upper valley in the car park of a pizza restaurant on Monday night.  

Local media report that it didn’t last long in that spot as a group of people were seen loading the monolith into a vehicle before driving off. 

Source: KVIA ABC-7/YouTube

The first metal edifice was found planted in the ground in a remote part of Utah at the end of November.

It disappeared just days later, and two other shining metal towers later appeared in Romania and Southern California, with others turning up in other countries including Spain, Germany and Colombia.

An anonymous collective called The Most Famous Artist has taken credit for the monoliths in Utah and California.

It posted an image of the Utah monolith on Instagram, with a £34,000 price tag.

However, when asked about the Isle of Wight structure, it said: “The monolith is out of my control at this point. Godspeed to all the aliens working hard around the globe to propagate the myth.”

A UK artist later took credit for the structure found on a beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday. 

Tom Dunford, 29, from Fishbourne, West Sussex, told the BBC that he created the structure “purely for fun”.

- With reporting from PA

