Wednesday 6 October 2021
Police looking for suspect after at least two people injured in shooting at Texas high school

Live television images showed a heavy police presence around the school.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 5:50 PM
A live television image of the scene at the school
Image: Screengrab/MSNBC
Image: Screengrab/MSNBC

POLICE ARE LOOKING for a suspect after at least two people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas today.

Arlington police said they were responding to a shooting at Timberview High School but did not immediately provide any further details.

“We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School,” the police department said in a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross told local media “at least two people have been injured” and police were “actively looking to apprehend the suspect.”

The school was on lockdown and Arlington police said they had set up a secure area for parents to reunite with their children.

Police have said they are looking for a suspect in relation to today’s shooting. 

“Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with licence plate PFY-6260,” police tweeted. 

Live television images showed a heavy police presence around the school, with armed officers searching the sprawling campus and fire trucks on the scene.

Timberview High School has an enrollment of around 1,900 students.

© – AFP, 2021

