Dart to launch text alert system aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour next month

A TEXT ALERT system aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour on the Dart will be available to passengers next month, Irish Rail has announced.

The move comes amid increased reports of anti-social behaviour in recent times and concerns for passenger safety.

From July, commuters will be able to discreetly report any issues they witness or experience on board the Dart by texting a security centre, Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny said.

The service will be live-monitored during all operational hours by a central security monitoring hub, “who can then liaise with staff and security teams to ensure issues are responded to and addressed,” Kenny added.

The system is expected to go live early next month.

Passengers who text the system will be charged the “standard text rate”, Kenny said, with the overall cost of the system expected to be around €100,000 per year.

Last November, there were calls for increased security along Dublin’s Dart line after a teenager was rushed to hospital, while a second was arrested following an incident between Killester and Harmonstown stations.

Following a rise in anti-social behaviour on the service, Kenny of Irish Rail said the company has “increased the number of security patrols as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour issues, and have been liaising with Gardaí both to proactively plan initiatives and resources”.

“While the overwhelming majority of journeys occur without incident, we have been experiencing an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents, so are determined to take the necessary measures to reverse this trend,” Kenny said.