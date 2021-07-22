Gardaí warn of text scam telling people of 'unusual activity' on Permanent TSB account

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING the public of a recent smishing scam where people are receiving text messages purporting to be from Permanent TSB.
The texts are advising of “unusual activity” or a “suspicious log-in attempt” on their account.
Once the person clicks on the link they will be brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will seek their pins, passcodes and other personal information from them.
The information sought is far and beyond what a bank would ever seek.
Gardaí say the fraudsters want your personal data so they can steal money from your bank account or purport to be you when contacting banks.
The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is warning the public to be wary of such text messages and if in any doubt of the authenticity of the text to contact their bank on the numbers they usually use.
People should not use a number supplied by the texts.
There are other smishing texts being received and these can purport to be from service providers, Revenue, banks and delivery businesses, according to gardaí.
An Garda Síochána’s advice to the public is as follows:
- Never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.
- Never give away personal data like PIN numbers, card numbers, passwords, one-time codes or PPS numbers.
- If you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text be very careful.
- Banks will never text you seeking personal information like account numbers, passwords, pin codes or a mother’s maiden name.
- If you have been a victim it is vital to change your passwords/pin codes.
- If you have responded to such a text contact your bank immediately.
- It is also important to report the matter to gardaí.
