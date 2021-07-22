#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Thursday 22 July 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí warn of text scam telling people of 'unusual activity' on Permanent TSB account

Gardaí say the fraudsters want your personal data so they can steal money.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 9:51 AM
36 minutes ago 2,692 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5502305
Image: Shutterstock/ImYanis
Image: Shutterstock/ImYanis

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING the public of a recent smishing scam where people are receiving text messages purporting to be from Permanent TSB. 

The texts are advising of “unusual activity” or a “suspicious log-in attempt” on their account. 

Once the person clicks on the link they will be brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will seek their pins, passcodes and other personal information from them. 

The information sought is far and beyond what a bank would ever seek. 

Gardaí say the fraudsters want your personal data so they can steal money from your bank account or purport to be you when contacting banks. 

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is warning the public to be wary of such text messages and if in any doubt of the authenticity of the text to contact their bank on the numbers they usually use. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People should not use a number supplied by the texts. 

There are other smishing texts being received and these can purport to be from service providers, Revenue, banks and delivery businesses, according to gardaí. 

An Garda Síochána’s advice to the public is as follows: 

  • Never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information. 
  • Never give away personal data like PIN numbers, card numbers, passwords, one-time codes or PPS numbers. 
  • If you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text be very careful. 
  • Banks will never text you seeking personal information like account numbers, passwords, pin codes or a mother’s maiden name. 
  • If you have been a victim it is vital to change your passwords/pin codes. 
  • If you have responded to such a text contact your bank immediately. 
  • It is also important to report the matter to gardaí. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie