Open Thread: How would you change public transport in your county?

WHAT WOULD YOU change if you were in charge of public transport for your county?

Everyone has a different experience of public transport in Ireland, and in many cases, that largely depends on where you’re located and what public transport options are available to you.

Dublin has buses, trains, the Luas, the Dart, city bikes, cycle lanes, and more – although that isn’t to say things are perfect.

Outside of cities, public transport can be difficult to access, especially in rural areas.

Even where public transport is available, there are other questions to consider. Is it reliable and on time? Is it affordable? Do the routes serve where people need to go? Is it accessible for disabled people? Is it safe?

As part of The Good Information Project, we’re spending the next month taking a deep dive into public transport.

We’ll be asking experts for their big ideas on how to solve problems with public transport in Ireland, but we also want to hear from you.

How would you change or redesign public transport in your local area?

Would you introduce a new route between specific towns? Build a bus shelter? Reduce or eliminate the cost?

Share your ideas in the comments below or reach out to us on Facebook or Whatsapp.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.