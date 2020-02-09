This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 February, 2020
Trapped shoppers survive Thai mass killing by tracing shooter on CCTV

One family said a friend working in the CCTV control room gave them updates on his location.

By AFP Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 6:10 PM
Forensic officers inspect shooting victim's vehicle outside Terminal 21 Korat mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
Image: Wason Wanichakorn
Image: Wason Wanichakorn

SURVIVORS OF YESTERDAY’S mass shooting in Thailand have spoken out about how they coped as the man roamed the shopping mall with a gun.

In a toilet at Terminal 21 mall, shoppers jammed cubicle doors against the entrance to keep out the Thai soldier, tracing his movements through fragments of CCTV passed on by friends on the outside.

Barricaded in the women’s toilet with a few dozen others, Chanathip Somsakul, a 33-year-old music teacher, and his wife pored through social media and made frantic calls to friends and family.

They were there with their three-year-old daughter Chopin.

Nakhon Ratchasima, a mid-size Thai city entwined like much of the northeastern Isaan region by tight family connections and social media networks, quickly began to rally to its own trapped inside.

“A friend who works at the mall was talking to a guy in the CCTV control room… he gave us updates on the location of the gunman,” Chanathip told AFP today.

Gripped by dread

Those details, shared over messaging apps, may have saved the lives of Chanathip, his family and the 20-30 others inside.

“Everyone was terrified and lost. There was so much information going around, people weren’t sure what to believe,” Chanathip added.

For hours, a killer stalked the concourses, the glass-fronted windows of the multi-level mall spider-webbed by bullet holes.

The gunman — a soldier apparently angered by a dispute over the sale of a house — had already slain several people on his way into the shopping centre, the largest in the city and packed on the first day of a long weekend.

Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma walked through the mall, a machine gun slung over his shoulder and wearing a helmet and combat gear, in full view of CCTV cameras.

By the end of his spree at least 30 people would be dead — himself included. Many more are wounded, several critically.

Fear snapped through Chanathip’s hideout when someone banged on the toilet door.

Gunfire erupted

“I thought it could be the gunman. A lady asked ‘who is it?’ but there was no answer. She wanted to open the door but we all convinced her not to.”

Chanathip had just finished teaching a music lesson and — like hundreds of others — was eating in the mall with his family when gunfire erupted.

His family took refuge in the women’s toilet. Some men pulled the toilet doors off and wedged them against the entrance.

At 9 pm yesterday they received word from police that they could leave, which they did — in an orderly fashion at first, along with dozens of others.

But gunshots rang out as they reached a car park, sparking a wild sprint.

Inside, scores of others remained trapped, cowering in gym toilets, under restaurant tables and in store rooms — hoovering up information on the whereabouts of the gunman.

From inside the stockroom of H&M, Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his 40s, meditated to stay calm.

“I was so scared because the shop where we were trapped was just above the establishment where the gunman held his hostages,” he said, referring to unconfirmed reports the rogue soldier had taken human shields.

As police began to clear bullet-riddled cars and blood stains on the street, survivors tried to make sense of a night of terror.

“Everything happened so fast,” Lapasrada Khumpeepong, 13, told AFP during a vigil for the dead and injured.

She and her mother had been trapped in the bathroom on the ground floor of Terminal 21, cornered there for five hours after they tried to flee from the sound of rapid gunfire.

“Thank you to those who sacrificed themselves to keep others alive,” she scrawled on a condolences board at the vigil.

“Without you, we would not be here today.”

