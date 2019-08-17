This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Beloved Thai dugong found dead with plastic in her stomach

Marium’s story went viral after she washed ashore in Thailand earlier this year.

By AFP Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 2:13 PM
36 minutes ago 6,811 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4770402
Marium pictured in May with one of the rescuers who tried to save her.
Image: Sirachai Arunrugstichai/AP
Marium pictured in May with one of the rescuers who tried to save her.
Marium pictured in May with one of the rescuers who tried to save her.
Image: Sirachai Arunrugstichai/AP

A SICK BABY dugong in Thailand whose fight for recovery made international headlines and cast a spotlight on ocean conservation has died from an infection exacerbated by bits of plastic lining her stomach, officials said today.

Marium, who was eight months old, washed up in shallow waters off southwestern Thailand in April and photos of her nuzzling playfully next to rescuers quickly went viral.

The discovery soon after of another orphaned dugong brought the sea cows celebrity status, the attention of a Thai princess — who named the second one Jamil — and round-the-clock webcasts giving viewers a front-row seat to feedings and treatment.

Marium, meaning ‘lady of the sea’, had been released but was found ill last week. She died just after midnight after going into shock and efforts to resuscitate her failed, Chaiyapruk Werawong, head of Trang province marine park, told AFP.

“She died from a blood infection and pus in her stomach,” he said, adding they found small amounts of plastic waste in her intestinal tract.

Footage released by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation showed vets attempting to revive Marium using CPR.

Several pieces of plastic were found in her intestine, with one measuring up to 20 centimetres (eight inches).

The plastic had caused obstructions in the animal’s stomach, leading to inflammation and gas build-up, veterinarian Nantarika Chansue posted on Facebook.

“We could partially treat the respiratory infection but the obstruction of plastic rubbish … could not be cured,” she said in the post, calling for the young animal’s death to serve as a lesson.

“She taught us how to love and then went away as if saying, ‘please tell everyone to look after us and conserve her species’.”

Threat to habitats 

The dugongs are the latest marine creatures to make headlines in Thailand, whose plastic-choked waters are also a threat to habitats.

Both the animals were found in southern Thailand, home to about 250 of the sea cows, which are closely related to the manatee and classified as vulnerable.

Jamil, whose name translates to ‘handsome sea prince’, is being cared for separately in Phuket.

Marium’s death was also announced on the Facebook page of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

The post quickly garnered thousands of shares comments mourning the loss.

“It’s a pity for those who fed her milk and collected sea grass for their little daughter that we have to lose Marium because of plastic waste,” one commenter said.

© AFP 2019  

