Thai protesters rally in their thousands ahead of parliamentary debate

THOUSANDS OF PRO-DEMOCRACY protesters have gathered in Thailand’s capital, seeking to keep up pressure on the government a day ahead of a special session of Parliament aimed at easing political tensions.

The rally took place today at the busy Rajprasong intersection, in the heart of Bangkok’s shopping district.

Few protesters turned out in the first hour of the rally but their numbers later swelled to several thousand.

They listened to denunciations of the government in chants, speeches and even songs.

The rally was called last night after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ignored the protesters’ deadline to step down.

Their core demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy.

Demonstrators say Prayuth, who led a coup in 2014 as the army chief, was returned to power unfairly in last year’s general election because laws had been changed to favour a pro-military party.

They also say the constitution, written and enacted under military rule, is undemocratic.

Prayuth’s government last week called the Parliamentary session, expected to last two days, to seek to defuse weeks of almost daily protests.

“The only way to a lasting solution for all sides that is fair for those on the streets as well as for the many millions who choose not to go on the streets is to discuss and resolve these differences through the parliamentary process,” he said last week.

Prayuth also lifted a state of emergency that he had imposed a week earlier that made the protest rallies illegal.