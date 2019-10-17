This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Thanks my friend': Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau in unprecedented move

Obama tweeted yesterday that he was proud to work with Trudeau.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 7:34 AM
8 minutes ago 606 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4854819
Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama in June 2016
Image: PA Images
Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama in June 2016
Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama in June 2016
Image: PA Images

BARACK OBAMA HAS urged Canadians to re-elect Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

The intervention is an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former US president.

Obama tweeted yesterday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues such as climate change.

“The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbours to the north support him for another term,” Obama wrote.

Trudeau later responded with his own tweet: “Thanks my friend, we’re working hard to keep our progress going.”

He is in a tough re-election fight in Monday’s parliamentary elections.

Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, said that might have something to do with Obama’s intervention.

“Trudeau is in real danger,” Bothwell said. “If I were a Liberal (Party) campaigner I would quietly point with pride to Mr Obama’s endorsement. I don’t know if I’d run around toting it as a major political issue.”

Bothwell said you would have to go back more than 100 years to find an American president intervening in a Canadian federal election.

He said former US President Theodore Roosevelt, who was president from 1901 to 1909, visited Toronto in 1917 when Canada was having an election about conscription and spoke in favour of it. But Bothwell said he did not know how explicit he was.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, called Obama’s endorsement rare and said it possibly has not happened before but he does not think it will move the polls.

“In fact, some people may feel this is an unwarranted foreign intrusion in Canada’s election,” Wiseman said.

Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election, and he warned British voters against voting to leave the European Union.

Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president and the two were pictured having dinner in Ottawa earlier this year.

The former president has long been popular with many Canadians. Trudeau’s Liberal Party posted Obama’s message into a party fundraising pitch that was emailed directly to potential donors

Trudeau’s rival, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, said that he is “not very interested what former foreign leaders are saying.” He said he would let Canadians judge whether Obama’s endorsement is appropriate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie