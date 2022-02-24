#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Advertisement

'2 Johnnies' apologise for language used to promote 2FM show

The video, which is now deleted, has been criticised for its sexist and demeaning language.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 19,775 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5692707
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

A COMEDY DUO have apologised for the language they used to promote their new radio show on 2FM, which had been criticised for being sexist and demeaning.

The Irish Independent published a story today about a video posted to the presenters’ social media account, in which they read out vulgar statements sent into them, in a segment from their podcast about car ‘bumper stickers’. 

The video has since been deleted.

The comments were criticised by Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns, who told the Irish Independent: ”Sexist comments, in which women are objectified and demeaned, are incredibly insidious and contribute to a toxic culture in which women feel unsafe.”

Today, John O’Brien and John McMahon apologised.

We would like to apologise for the content which appeared on our social media, these posts were offensive and should never been published. This is not who we are nor what we stand for. We aim to do better in the future, we are not perfect and we are learning all the time.

Their 2FM show ‘Drive it with The 2 Johnnies‘ was aired for the first time this week. The 2 Johnnies podcast has 250,000 listeners per week.

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon released a statement this afternoon in which he said that their comments “were demeaning and lacking in basic respect. They objectified women’s bodies, with absolutely no regard as to their personhood.”

The TD, who is also on member of the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality, added:

“Negative attitudes towards women are wired into our brains early in life, and a station that targets young people should be aware of this and act accordingly. The ‘2 Johnnies’ have a huge following across the country, with a particularly significant influence on young men.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement to The Journal, RTÉ confirmed that the matter is now under review.

“RTÉ believes in dignity and respect and does not tolerate material or attitudes of this nature. The 2Johnnies will not be on air today while we review the matter”, the statement said.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie