EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #EVICTIONS Dublin families face homelessness after no-fault eviction notices from the €6bn real estate group which owns their apartment block.

2. #PSNI DATA BREACH The Catholic Police Guild, which represents a significant number of Catholic officers in the PSNI, has called for reassurance from senior ranks over this week’s data breach.

3. #MORTGAGES AIB has apologised to mortgage holders and made assurances that they will not face higher than anticipated mortgage repayments in October, after some customers received letters notifying them of a sudden increase.

4. # SCRAP Elon Musk has said that his planned cage fight against fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will take place in Italy’s capital at an undisclosed ancient Roman site.

5. #CLIMBING CONTROVERSY A Norwegian climber who recently became the fastest person to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks has responded after critics accused her of walking over a dying man to set her record.