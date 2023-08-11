Advertisement

Friday 11 August 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
27 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #EVICTIONS Dublin families face homelessness after no-fault eviction notices from the €6bn real estate group which owns their apartment block.

2. #PSNI DATA BREACH The Catholic Police Guild, which represents a significant number of Catholic officers in the PSNI, has called for reassurance from senior ranks over this week’s data breach

3. #MORTGAGES AIB has apologised to mortgage holders and made assurances that they will not face higher than anticipated mortgage repayments in October, after some customers received letters notifying them of a sudden increase

4. # SCRAP Elon Musk has said that his planned cage fight against fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will take place in Italy’s capital at an undisclosed ancient Roman site.

5. #CLIMBING CONTROVERSY A Norwegian climber who recently became the fastest person to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks has responded after critics accused her of walking over a dying man to set her record.

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
