The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS Prospective tenants at a house viewing in Dublin last night have expressed their frustration with the rental market after they waited over an hour with dozens of other people just to see the property.

2. #THOMAS O’HALLORAN An 87-year-old man was stabbed to death while travelling on his mobility scooter on his way to busk in west London.

3. #DUBLIN BUS Politicians must act on the latest assault on public transport and provide dedicated transport police before “something even more serious happens”, according to the union for bus and rail.

4. #DÁIL DECLARATIONS Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he has “full confidence” in junior Minister Robert Troy, who has come under scrutiny after he did not declare the sale of a property on the Dáil’s list of declared interests.

5. #CITY EDGE PROJECT Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council intend to launch a 50-year urban quarter plan which will build 40,000 new homes at the western edge of Dublin city.