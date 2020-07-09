This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FINANCIAL RECORDS: The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York.

2. #SEA POOL: A new €15 million heated outdoor pool on the River Liffey, adjacent to the where the new white-water rafting facility will be, has been proposed by Dublin City Council.

3. #ROAD SAFETY: Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority Liz O’Donnell has said public figures should obey the law and follow road traffic advice.

4. #COVID-19: The World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19 has said that he is “very worried about the next six months

5. #NEOWISE: A recently discovered comet has become visible to the naked eye and can be seen in the sky over Ireland

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

