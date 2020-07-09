The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #FINANCIAL RECORDS: The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York.
2. #SEA POOL: A new €15 million heated outdoor pool on the River Liffey, adjacent to the where the new white-water rafting facility will be, has been proposed by Dublin City Council.
3. #ROAD SAFETY: Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority Liz O’Donnell has said public figures should obey the law and follow road traffic advice.
4. #COVID-19: The World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19 has said that he is “very worried about the next six months”
5. #NEOWISE: A recently discovered comet has become visible to the naked eye and can be seen in the sky over Ireland.
