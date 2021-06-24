#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niamh Quinlan Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 5:03 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #999 CALLS: The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised to the hundreds of domestic abuse victims and survivors who had their 999 calls cancelled between 2019 and 2020.

2. #ST VINCENT’S HOSPITAL: The Tánaiste said that the government has not considered alternative sites for the new National Maternity Hospital.

3. #VALUES: The Taoiseach has said that Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws threaten EU “fundamental rights” after Minister Simon Coveney accused UEFA of cowardice at the Euros.

4. #GREEN CERT: The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that the government expects to “stick with the plan” to roll out the EU’s Digital Green Cert and open up foreign travel on the 19 July.

5. #JUSTICE WINS: The Journal takes home two awards from the Justice Media Awards today: one for Órla Ryan’s work on the Mother and Baby Homes and another for  Christine Bohan’s, Aoife Barry’s, Nicky Ryan’s, and Sinéad O’Carroll’s podcast “Why has the Irish media been barred from reporting the names of children who have been murdered?”

