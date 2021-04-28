The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ARLENE FOSTER: The DUP leader is to step down as head of her party at the end of May and as Northern Ireland’s First Minister at the end of June.
2. #RE-OPENING: The Government is likely to scrap the €9 meal this summer as Cabinet meets with NPHET ahead of an announcement tomorrow.
3. #CORK: The family of Conor King has laid their son to rest on what would have been his 23rd birthday after he passed away following a fall in to a blow hole from cliffs near Garrettstown beach in West Cork over the weekend.
4. #UNITED KINGDOM: Boris Johnson has denied saying that he would rather see “bodies pile high” than implement another lockdown in October.
5. #VACCINES: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the largest Pfizer vaccine delivery to Ireland of 191,800 doses arrived today.
