Friday 7 February, 2020
The Candidate Podcast: Eamon Ryan answers your election questions

The Candidate puts TheJournal.ie readers’ questions to the party leaders.

By Christina Finn Friday 7 Feb 2020, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,246 Views 4 Comments
AS WE APPROACH election day tomorrow, the campaign trail is drawing to a close.

The Candidate podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the party leaders, giving you a chance to find out more about what they stand for before we go to the polls this Saturday.

For the final episode of The Candidate podcast, theJournal.ie’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn sat down Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to discuss a range of issues.

We wanted to make sure that your voices were heard and so we asked you to put your questions to Ryan, in the form of a WhatsApp recording.

We received lots of questions about issues that matter to you, including why the Green Party is running a pro-life candidate, farming, electric cars, and what party is more palatable to the Greens?

Listen to the latest episode of The Candidate here or below.


Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud

