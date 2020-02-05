The Candidate Podcast: Leo Varadkar answers your election questions

Leo Varadkar in TheJournal.ie's offices this morning. Source: TheJournal.ie

AS WE APPROACH election day on 8 February, the campaign trail is drawing to a close.

The Candidate podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the party leaders, giving you a chance to find out more about what they stand for before we go to the polls this Saturday.

The Candidate podcast sat down Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar this morning to discuss a range of issues.

We wanted to make sure that your voices were heard and so we asked you to put your questions to Varadkar, in the form of a WhatsApp recording.

We received lots of questions about issues that matter to you, including the housing crisis, childcare, CervicalCheck and the health service.

Listen to the latest episode of The Candidate here or below.

Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud