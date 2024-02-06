Advertisement
The Corrs in 2016. Alamy Stock Photo
corr blimey

The Corrs announce tour for Ireland and UK this year

The band will play eight shows across ten days in November.
7
4.0k
58 minutes ago

THE CORRS HAVE announced that they will be embarking on a tour of Ireland and the UK later this year. 

The family band, from Dundalk, Co Louth, confirmed this morning that they will play eight shows across ten days in November as part of their ‘Talk On Corners’ tour. 

The tour will kick off at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 8 November before the band head to Dublin to play the 3Arena on 9 November.  

They will also play dates in Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield. 

The quartet will be joined on tour by Australian pop star Natalie Imbruglia. 

Presale tickets for the tour will start on Wednesday, 7 February at 10am, with general sale opening on Friday, 9 February at 10am on Ticketmaster. 

The Corrs - Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim - have sold over 40 million albums worldwide since their 1995 debut album Forgiven Not Forgotten.

Talk On Corners, the band’s second album which was released in 1997, is their biggest selling album. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     