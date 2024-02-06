The Corrs announce tour for Ireland and UK this year

THE CORRS HAVE announced that they will be embarking on a tour of Ireland and the UK later this year.

The family band, from Dundalk, Co Louth, confirmed this morning that they will play eight shows across ten days in November as part of their ‘Talk On Corners’ tour.

The tour will kick off at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 8 November before the band head to Dublin to play the 3Arena on 9 November.

They will also play dates in Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield.

The quartet will be joined on tour by Australian pop star Natalie Imbruglia.

Presale tickets for the tour will start on Wednesday, 7 February at 10am, with general sale opening on Friday, 9 February at 10am on Ticketmaster.

The Corrs - Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim - have sold over 40 million albums worldwide since their 1995 debut album Forgiven Not Forgotten.

Talk On Corners, the band’s second album which was released in 1997, is their biggest selling album.