'A fitting tribute to Dolores': The Cranberries' final album nominated for Grammy Award

LIMERICK BAND THE Cranberries have been nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Their final album, In the End, was released earlier this year in memory of frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan.

Reacting to the nomination the band said Dolores would be “immensely proud”.

“We are humbly honoured with the news that our final album In the End has been nominated for a 2020 Grammy in the category of Best Rock Album. It’s a fitting tribute to Dolores and her truly amazing talents. She would be immensely proud,” the band tweeted.

The Cranberries’ In the End is nominated alongside Bring Me The Horizon’s Amo, Cage The Elephant’s Social Cues, I Prevail’s Trauma, and Rival Sons’ Feral Roots.

The gong for Best Rock Album will be handed out at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on 26 January 2020 in Los Angeles.

Source: The Cranberries/Twitter

O’Riordan became the lead singer in The Cranberries before the Limerick band would go on to gain huge success in the early to mid-90s. In the US the band had four Top 20 albums, with single Linger landing at number 8 on the Billboard chart.

In the End was put on hold after Dolores was found dead in her hotel room in London on 15 January 2018. A few months after, work was restarted on the album using demos previously recorded by Dolores.

The band had originally planned to release it in March 2018 to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album Everybody Else is doing it so why can’t we. The 1993 album was an international success with the song Linger becoming the band’s first major hit.

The last new album the Cranberries released was Roses in 2012, following a gap of more than a decade.

Here’s a list of nominees in some of the major categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year

Bon Iver, i, i

Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

H.E.R., I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride

Record of the Year

Bon Iver, Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish, Bad Guy

Ariana Grande, 7 Rings

H.E.R., Hard Place

Khalid, Talk

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Lizzo, Truth Hurts

Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (from A Star Is Born)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place

Taylor Swift, Lover

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, Someone You Loved

Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Music Video

The Chemical Brothers, We’ve Got to Try

Gary Clark Jr, This Land

FKA twigs, Cellophane

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Tove Lo, Glad He’s Gone

Best Rap Album

Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Meek Mill, Championships

21 Savage, I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator, Igor

YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

Best Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, Amo

Cage The Elephant, Social Cues

The Cranberries, In The End

I Prevail, Trauma

Rival Sons, Feral Roots

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift, Lover

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief, U.F.O.F.

James Blake, Assume Form

Bon Iver, i, i

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke, Anima

The full list of nominations can be seen here.