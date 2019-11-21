'A fitting tribute to Dolores': The Cranberries' final album nominated for Grammy Award

LIMERICK BAND THE Cranberries have been nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Their final album, In the End, was released earlier this year in memory of frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan.
Reacting to the nomination the band said Dolores would be “immensely proud”.
“We are humbly honoured with the news that our final album In the End has been nominated for a 2020 Grammy in the category of Best Rock Album. It’s a fitting tribute to Dolores and her truly amazing talents. She would be immensely proud,” the band tweeted.
The Cranberries’ In the End is nominated alongside Bring Me The Horizon’s Amo, Cage The Elephant’s Social Cues, I Prevail’s Trauma, and Rival Sons’ Feral Roots.
The gong for Best Rock Album will be handed out at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on 26 January 2020 in Los Angeles.
O’Riordan became the lead singer in The Cranberries before the Limerick band would go on to gain huge success in the early to mid-90s. In the US the band had four Top 20 albums, with single Linger landing at number 8 on the Billboard chart.
In the End was put on hold after Dolores was found dead in her hotel room in London on 15 January 2018. A few months after, work was restarted on the album using demos previously recorded by Dolores.
The band had originally planned to release it in March 2018 to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album Everybody Else is doing it so why can’t we. The 1993 album was an international success with the song Linger becoming the band’s first major hit.
The last new album the Cranberries released was Roses in 2012, following a gap of more than a decade.
Here’s a list of nominees in some of the major categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards:
Album of the Year
- Bon Iver, i, i
- Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
- Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande, thank u, next
- H.E.R., I Used To Know Her
- Lil Nas X, 7
- Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
- Vampire Weekend, Father Of The Bride
Record of the Year
- Bon Iver, Hey, Ma
- Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
- Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
- H.E.R., Hard Place
- Khalid, Talk
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
- Lizzo, Truth Hurts
- Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower
Song of the Year
- Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, Always Remember Us This Way (from A Star Is Born)
- Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Bad Guy
- Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now
- H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, Hard Place
- Taylor Swift, Lover
- Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
- Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, Someone You Loved
- Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, Truth Hurts
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Best Music Video
- The Chemical Brothers, We’ve Got to Try
- Gary Clark Jr, This Land
- FKA twigs, Cellophane
- Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
- Tove Lo, Glad He’s Gone
Best Rap Album
- Dreamville, Revenge Of The Dreamers III
- Meek Mill, Championships
- 21 Savage, I Am > I Was
- Tyler, The Creator, Igor
- YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
Best Rock Album
- Bring Me The Horizon, Amo
- Cage The Elephant, Social Cues
- The Cranberries, In The End
- I Prevail, Trauma
- Rival Sons, Feral Roots
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift
- Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande, thank u, next
- Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project
- Taylor Swift, Lover
Best Alternative Music Album
- Big Thief, U.F.O.F.
- James Blake, Assume Form
- Bon Iver, i, i
- Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
- Thom Yorke, Anima
The full list of nominations can be seen here.
