This is not a drill - The Den is coming back to RTÉ in November

THE DEN IS coming back to our TV screens in November over 33 years since it first aired on the national broadcaster.

It was announced this afternoon on Ray D’Arcy’s radio show that the iconic programme is coming back.

The Den will return the first Sunday in November at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.

The programme, hosted by D’Arcy for eight years between 1990-1998, featured the madness of Zig and Zag, as well as Dustin the Turkey and Socky the, eh, sock monster.

It first aired in 1986 with Ian Demspey presenting it until 1990, when D’Arcy took over. Damien McCaul then hosted between 1998 and 2003 before Francis Boylan took over until 2005. The show was finally axed after nearly 24years on air in 2010.

And it appears it’s going to be on every Sunday and will feature some favourites like Dustin as well as Zig and Zag.

Announcing the news on his radio show this afternoon, Ray said: ‘The Den will return in November! We’re on in the lead-up to Christmas. We’re there for the boys and girls and parents and inviting them to do all the thing they used to, and more. It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to be on telly with the boys again. People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver.’”

“33 years after we started, we’re going back on the telly live!,” said Zig and Zag this afternoon. ‘We’re going to have brilliant craic,’ added Dustin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In July of this year, the Den returned for a once-off special as part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief.