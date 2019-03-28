'The end of May': UK front pages react to Brexit latest

MPS VOTED AGAINST eight motions in the House of Commons yesterday evening in an attempt to indicate a majority for what type of Brexit they want and break the deadlock.

Among the suggestions rejected were leaving the EU without a deal, and revoking Article 50 to avoid a no deal.

Speaking after the vote, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told the House of Commons that the failure to garner majority support from MPs for any motion strengthened the view that it was “necessary to back the Withdrawal Agreement” struck between the EU and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Meanwhile, May has pledged to step down as PM for the next round of Brexit negotiations. So, let’s see what spin the UK’s newspapers have put on the latest developments.

The Times has a sombre looking May leaving Parliament last night.

The Daily Mirror has opted for “The End of May”, referencing the PM’s likely departure date.

Meanwhile, the Metro also shows May leaving Parliament following last night’s vote and runs with the headline: “Vote Brexit and I’ll Exit”.

The Financial Times runs with: “May offers to resign in final plea for rebels’ backing on Brexit deal.

The Daily Express asks “What more does she have to do?”

On May’s offer to resign in a last-ditch attempt to get her Brexit deal approved, the Daily Mail asks: “Will her sacrifice be in vain?”

And finally, “Parliament finally has its say” the Guardian says, referencing last night’s rejection of all eight amendments.

“No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No.”