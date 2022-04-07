#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 7 April 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: Is there a significant revival of the Irish language underway?

Listen here for a discussion on how interest sa Ghaeilge is flourishing, and how the State can harness that.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 6:57 PM
1 hour ago 682 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5733057

THE IRISH LANGUAGE seems to be going from strength to strength – nó ag dul ó neart go neart – in recent years in particular.

An Ghaeilge has been made an official and full working language of the European Union, with Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly submitting the first ever amendment as Gaeilge. 

Irish language films like An Chailín Ciúin and Arracht are drawing international attention, and the demand for Gaelscoileanna and coláistí samhraidh is flourishing. 

On the other hand, as of the last Census there were about 74,000 daily Irish speakers – which is a long way off the government’s goal of having 250,000 by 2030.

So what needs to be done to close the gap?

In this episode of The Explainer, we put these questions to our two guests: president of Conradh na Gaeilge Paula Melvin, and our reporter Rónán Duffy, who has been looking at poll results and talking to experts in this area as part of The Good Information Project.

Issues like the Irish language and identity, how to support people to help them use the language more in their day to day lives, and planning and housing problems in Gaeltacht regions were among the issues that were discussed. 

Listen here for more:

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie