The Explainer: Can people applying for citizenship spend a day outside Ireland?

LAST WEEK, A shock ruling saw an Irish judge rule that citizenship cannot be granted to an applicant if they have spent a day outside Ireland in the past year.

But how did this come about – and can it be appealed? And does it really mean what it seems to? That’s what we’re discussing in this week’s The Explainer podcast.

Reporter Dominic McGrath talks us through everything you need to know about what this ruling says and how it came about. David Kenny, Assistant Professor in Law at Trinity College Dublin, explains the ruling’s impact, and what could happen next.

