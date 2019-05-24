This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: What's the story with an EU army?

Could an EU army be founded soon? And if so what would that mean for Ireland?

By Aoife Barry Friday 24 May 2019, 6:15 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4648839

IRISH MEPs HAVE recently been raising concerns about a future ‘EU army’. 

While this isn’t surprising, given the issue of Irish neutrality and the EU, it is a topic that garners strong opinions.

Added into this is the issue of Pesco, – the EU’s permanent structured cooperation arrangement that 25 states have signed up to. Ireland’s one of those countries. But what is Pesco, why do some people criticise it, and what does it mean for our defence forces?

We looked at the subject of an EU army and Pesco for this week’s edition of The Explainer podcast. 

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio is TheJournal.ie reporter Rónán Duffy and former Irish soldier, defence analyst and author. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan, and featured reporter Rónán Duffy and Declan Power. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

