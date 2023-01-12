The Explainer: How can you make your money go further in 2023?

JANUARY IS ALREADY a tough year, but no more so than 2023 in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

That’s why in this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re looking at finances in the coming year – what’s putting pressure on, what Budget changes might help, and what small and big things you can do to make things work better.

Don’t worry, this isn’t about ‘not eating avocado toast’ or any other spurious ideas. On the podcast, Nick Charalambous, managing director of Alpha Wealth Financial Advisors, answers our questions.

You’ll also notice a new voice on this week’s podcast. Our host – and The Journal editor – Sinéad O’Carroll is hanging up her The Explainer headphones (though you’ll undoubtedly hear her popping up again in the future, as she’s still part of podcast team). We’d like to thank her for her stellar work these last few years.

Into the presenting role steps Laura Byrne, Voices editor and producer of bonus episodes of The Explainer which showcase the work of our investigative website Noteworthy. With a background in radio, she was a natural choice to take on the role. We hope you’ll join us in welcoming her to the fold.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.